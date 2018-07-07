Scuba expert speaks about difficult rescue of team in Thai cave

The death of a former Thai Navy Seal who lost his life trying to rescue a youth soccer team trapped in a cave highlights just how dangerous the situation is.

Not only for the boys, but also for the people trying to save them.

This is no easy task. When an experienced and highly trained former Navy Seal dies, you know these are extraordinarily hard conditions they are facing.

The question is, will the boys be capable of making the dangerous journey out of the caves if other methods don't work and they have to scuba their way out.

"It's really telling you how difficult this rescue operation can be. Even the most highly trained individuals can have problems," said Monty Fitzpatrick, owner of Scuba Shack and a Scuba safety training expert.

Fitzpatrick has been training fire and police departments how to do scuba rescues for 25 years.

He says the death of 38-year-old former Thai Nay Seal, Saman Gunan who ran out of oxygen while working to lay oxygen tanks, illustrates how hard the conditions are.

The boys were found in an underground cave area.

The entrance is about 6 miles away, where the divers are going in.

They have to work their way through a narrow passage that is flooded in sometimes deep, dark and low visibility areas.

"They are trained how to manage their gas when they go in, especially in a cave environment, they work off certain formulas that say, 'I can only use a certain amount of gas before I have to turn around and come back again' and they're diving in teams and from what I understand they actually got separated," Fitzpatrick said.

The boys who range in age from eleven to sixteen and their coach have been trapped in the cave for almost two weeks.

Now, with oxygen levels getting low and monsoon season approaching, the last resort is to try to teach these exhausted boys, some of whom don't even know how to swim to scuba their way out.

"Unless you're used to wearing something like this on your face which even then you can talk and do everything right now it becomes quite claustrophobic and to think about putting this on and then having all the visibility around you just go out and how that would feel unless you had perhaps somebody holding on to you and provide a little bit of assurance, but they may not have a choice if the water goes up," said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick says it takes 6 weeks of training to teach somebody to do a basic open water scuba dive with no restrictions like in a dark murky cave.

Meanwhile in Thailand, as they continue to try to pump the water, and with rain in the forecast, rescuers realize they may have to seriously consider that escape plan as a needed course of action.