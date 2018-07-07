Clear

Scuba expert speaks about difficult rescue of team in Thai cave

The death of a former Thai Navy Seal who lost his life trying to rescue a youth soccer team trapped in a cave highlig...

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 4:22 PM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The death of a former Thai Navy Seal who lost his life trying to rescue a youth soccer team trapped in a cave highlights just how dangerous the situation is.

Scroll for more content...

Not only for the boys, but also for the people trying to save them.

This is no easy task. When an experienced and highly trained former Navy Seal dies, you know these are extraordinarily hard conditions they are facing.

The question is, will the boys be capable of making the dangerous journey out of the caves if other methods don't work and they have to scuba their way out.

"It's really telling you how difficult this rescue operation can be. Even the most highly trained individuals can have problems," said Monty Fitzpatrick, owner of Scuba Shack and a Scuba safety training expert.

Fitzpatrick has been training fire and police departments how to do scuba rescues for 25 years.

He says the death of 38-year-old former Thai Nay Seal, Saman Gunan who ran out of oxygen while working to lay oxygen tanks, illustrates how hard the conditions are.

The boys were found in an underground cave area.

The entrance is about 6 miles away, where the divers are going in.

They have to work their way through a narrow passage that is flooded in sometimes deep, dark and low visibility areas.

"They are trained how to manage their gas when they go in, especially in a cave environment, they work off certain formulas that say, 'I can only use a certain amount of gas before I have to turn around and come back again' and they're diving in teams and from what I understand they actually got separated," Fitzpatrick said.

The boys who range in age from eleven to sixteen and their coach have been trapped in the cave for almost two weeks.

Now, with oxygen levels getting low and monsoon season approaching, the last resort is to try to teach these exhausted boys, some of whom don't even know how to swim to scuba their way out.

"Unless you're used to wearing something like this on your face which even then you can talk and do everything right now it becomes quite claustrophobic and to think about putting this on and then having all the visibility around you just go out and how that would feel unless you had perhaps somebody holding on to you and provide a little bit of assurance, but they may not have a choice if the water goes up," said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick says it takes 6 weeks of training to teach somebody to do a basic open water scuba dive with no restrictions like in a dark murky cave.

Meanwhile in Thailand, as they continue to try to pump the water, and with rain in the forecast, rescuers realize they may have to seriously consider that escape plan as a needed course of action.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers