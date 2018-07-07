Clear

CDC: Kissing bugs being blamed for potentially deadly illness

The Atlanta-based CDC says a common insect is to blame for an illness that is making people sick.The illnesses...

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 4:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Atlanta-based CDC says a common insect is to blame for an illness that is making people sick.

Scroll for more content...

The illnesses, called Chagas, is transmitted by a bug that's found in southern states including Georgia and doctors say the next time you're out in a wooded area or on the patio, you should be on alert.

The insect is called the kissing bug.. Appropriately nicked-named because it likes to bite people on their face. But Doctor Robert Springer says it isn't the bite you should be concerned about.

"We're probably going to be thinking of it as more of a local threat as time goes on, just because of the spread of the natural environment for the bugs that are responsible for the transmission of the disease," says Doctor Springer. "So while they're biting you, kissing you in the middle of the night, they also happen to be defecating there. You wake up the next morning, you're wiping the sleep out of your eye and you've just moved infected excrement into your eye and into your mouth mucous membrane. Then you become infected."

The excrement contains the parasite that causes the virus. The symptoms include swelling of the eye or area where the parasite entered the body. It can also be associated with fever and headaches but in extreme cases the Chagas can be deadly.

"Worst case scenario is a chronic infection that can involve the heart," continued Doctor Springer. "It can involve the intestines and especially in the heart. It can cause large enlargement of the heart and heart failure and other heart troubles including rhythm disturbances."

The CDC says the majority of the current case are travel-related, meaning the person got the illness while traveling out of the country.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers