Nevada Highway Patrol trooper delivers baby in hospital parking lot

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 4:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nevada Highway Patrol is extremely proud of one of their own today.

Joseph DellaBella was at Sunrise Hospital conducting a follow-up investigation of a crash when he went out to his patrol car at the emergency room entrance to leave.

As he was getting ready to leave, a pickup truck pulled alongside his car, and someone inside was yelling for help. A man was saying that his wife was in the passenger seat was having an emergency.

DellaBella went to the passenger side of the truck and discovered the wife was in labor. DellaBella instructed the husband and nearby security guard to go in the hospital to get help but while they were gone the baby was on its way. DellaBella noticed the baby's head begin to crown and quickly after that the baby's head was out.

At 7:35 a.m. Trooper DellaBella was holding a newborn baby girl, 5-pound and 14-ounce Bianca Velasquez-Cartagena.

He noticed the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck and removed it. He realized the baby had its eyes closed, was not crying or breathing, so he began to blow air into the baby's mouth. Thankfully, it worked and the newborn baby began to take her first breaths.

Both mom and baby were taken inside of the hospital and are doing well.

