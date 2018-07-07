Clear

Community rallies to help parents who lost 2 children in vehicle fire

A family friend took to the internet to help the parents who lost their two young children in a vehicle fire."...

A family friend took to the internet to help the parents who lost their two young children in a vehicle fire.

"There's no way we can even imagine, fathom what they're going through, and we won't ever," Christy Rowe said.

Two-year-old Tristan Mays died Tuesday night in the incident on the Great Smoky Mountain Expressway in Jackson County. His 5-year-old sister Shawna Mays died at the Winston-Salem burn center the next day.

Their mother, Kristina Frost, of Lenoir, was behind the wheel at the time. Rowe said Frost has third- and fourth-degree burns to her legs.

"No parent should ever have to bury a child, let alone two. And it's going to be a long journey for them, not only physically but emotionally," Rowe said.

Rowe said the children's father, Gary Mays, lives in Cullowhee.

She's started a GoFundMe account to help them both with expenses.

Troopers are investigating what they said was a vehicle malfunction in the 2004 Buick Rendezvous Frost was driving.

Rowe said on the GoFundMe account you can direct donations to Gary Mays or Kristina Frost.

Funeral arrangements for the children are in the planning stages.

The children's grandmother said while the children were separated during the incident, they are together now.

