Woman caught launching fireworks at crowd

Police are searching for a woman who was seen on video pointing fireworks at people in Brooklyn.She appears to...

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 4:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are searching for a woman who was seen on video pointing fireworks at people in Brooklyn.

She appears to be holding a Roman candle as sparks fly over people's heads and into a liquor store on Nostrand Avenue near Saint John's Place in Crown Heights.

"Someone could've definitely gotten hurt," one resident told CBS2's Ali Bauman.

"That could've been me that's walking by going home, and I could have got hit in the crossfire," said another.

It happened Monday night, but residents say the illegal fireworks shows are common around the Fourth of July.

"I've lived here about 10 years, and it's pretty consistent year to year," one man said.

"They do it every other day," said a woman. "People have fun, then they start having too much fun, then everything gets out of hand."

Sometimes it happens in the middle of the intersection.

"They would run out, light them, and run back, while traffic was still going," a man said. "A few cars swerved, I think they got startled by it."

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Thursday night, Bauman found discarded fireworks boxes at nearly every corner in the neighborhood.

"I'm sure we'll hear something for the next two weeks I imagine. They didn't get rid of all of them in one night," the man said.

The NYPD has been warning against illegal fireworks for weeks. But when the Macy's display ended Wednesday, law breakers kept lighting their own throughout the five boroughs.

"It's crazy, it's stupid, it's unnecessary," said another man.

Police tweeted photos of some of the hundreds of illegal fireworks confiscated this week.

"If it happens one place and the police is there, somebody else pick it up and do it somewhere else," another woman said.

Sources tell CBS2 investigators are working to identify the woman in the video, who could face charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of fireworks.

