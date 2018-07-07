Clear

Snellville Middle School teacher bites girl as she swims in Lake Lanier

Authorities have arrested a man they say bit a 14-year-old girl on the butt while swimming in Lake Lanier.Hall...

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 4:25 PM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 4:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities have arrested a man they say bit a 14-year-old girl on the butt while swimming in Lake Lanier.

Hall County Sheriff's deputies say the victim had been playing in the lake at the beach area of Lake Lanier Islands when the incident

occurred and was reported by people who witnessed it.

Deputies say Jonathan William Herbert, 30, swam under the water and bit the girl. Herbert, a teacher at Snellville Middle School, was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police have charged him with battery, felony second-degree cruelty to a child, public drunkenness and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

Herbert remained in the Hall County Jail Thursday afternoon. No bond has been set on the cruelty and sexual battery counts. A total of $5,830 bond was set on the battery and public drunkenness charges.

