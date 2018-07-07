Fallen Winston-Salem officer honored with bridge naming

A fallen officer was immortalized when the North Carolina Department of Transportation board decided to name a bridge in his honor.

Scroll for more content...

On Feb. 27, 1995, Officer Stephen Levi Amos II, 24, and his partner Senior Police Officer John Pratt were on route to a training session when they received a shots fired call for a nearby apartment complex, according to a City of Winston-Salem memorial. As he exited his patrol car, a sniper fired. The bullet tore through the car door and struck him. He died in the hospital the next day.

The suspect was arrested, sentenced to death and died in prison on Dec. 5, 2008.

With this June 28 resolution, the U.S. 158 bridge over the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway in Walkertown will become the Officer Stephen Levi Amos II Bridge.

"With the support of Officer Amos' family, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and the local Legislative delegation, we are pleased to be able to honor the request to name the bridge in his memory," said Division 9 Board Member Michael Wells, Sr. in a news release.

The department plans to erect signs honoring the fallen officer after a naming ceremony in September.