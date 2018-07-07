Clear

Hunt goes on for escaped killer 'Pretty Boy Floyd'

In south Mississippi -- where several agencies were still searching for convicted killer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" W...

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: Jul. 7, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In south Mississippi -- where several agencies were still searching for convicted killer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson on Friday -- authorities warned the public not to give rides to strangers.

Scroll for more content...

Wilson, 47, who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon, is known to have moved from location to location after asking for and being granted rides.

He escaped from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution and was seen Thursday at a Walmart store in Lucedale. Later, he was seen at a Chevron gas station on Highway 57 in Jackson County.

Authorities were searching the area Friday by foot and by air.

At midday, as the search continued with no confirmed new sightings, officials put out an image showing various mug shots of Wilson over the years, as his appearance has changed.

Wilson was serving two consecutive life sentences when he escaped. He was convicted for the 2014 murders of Carmen Dale Edwards and Kenneth Gibson in south Mississippi.

If you see Wilson, you are asked to call 911 right away. He is 5-feet-11, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers