Man Accused of Robbing Store with Machete Arrested

A man accused of robbing Turkey Hill on Front Street in Sunbury is in custody.

Police say Nathan Neidig entered the convenience store on the Fourth of July with a machete.

"It's a bad situation. I think they need more things for these kids to do so they aren't robbing stores. It is wrong and I am afraid somebody is going to hurt somebody and it is wrong," said Dennis O'Brien of Sunbury.

"It is really crazy, like, I know it has got robbed a couple times but nothing to this extent with a weapon that large," said Dylan Kutz of Sunbury.

Police say the 33-year-old smacked a clerk with the large knife.

Sunbury's police chief says Neidig is also a suspect in two robberies in Dauphin County.

Roy Swigart lives in Sunbury and told Newswatch 16 his son was childhood friends with Neidig.

"I did not think he would ever attempt something like this because he never did before," said Swigart.

As people pumped gas and went into the store, those Newswatch 16 spoke with hope nothing like this happens again.

"It is really a turning point, we are kind of like at a middle ground. There are a lot of good people that live here but there is also a lot of things that shouldn't be but it is up to everyone who is around to decide what happens at the end," said Kutz.

Neidig is locked up in Dauphin County on robbery and aggravated assault charges.

State police say the investigation is ongoing.