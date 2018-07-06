Clear

Former Springdale Rotary Leader Accused Of Embezzlement

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The former executive director of the Springdale Rotary Club is accused of embezzling roughly $245,000 from the service organization, including spending more than $88,000 on herself via the club's credit card.

Courtney Palfreeman, 40, of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested Thursday (July 5) in connection with theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery - all felonies.

A Rotarian told Springdale police that board members confronted Palfreemen last summer about Palfreeman stealing money from non-profit accounts.

The Rotarian said the board recorded their conversation, and Palfreeman admitted what she did was wrong, saying she would pay back the money, according to the report.

An audit covering July 2017 to June 2018 revealed roughly $245,000 was missing from Rotary Club accounts, with Palfreeman spending $88,000 on the club's credit card for personal use. She also forged names on club checks and financial records, according to the report.

Police said Palfreeman turned herself in on Thursday, but declined to speak to investigators after hiring an attorney.

The Springdale Rotary Club didn't immediately respond Friday (July 6) for comment.

Palfreeman is free on a $2,500 bond. She has a hearing set for Aug. 3 in Washington County Circuit Court.

