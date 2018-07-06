Two Men Facing Charges After House Fire Kills Pet

Two people are facing several charges including cruelty to animals after a house fire in Centerton killed a dog, according to Centerton police.

The Centerton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 662 Zachary at about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday (July 4). The occupants of the house were not injured, but a dog was found dead inside.

According to the report, firefighters found an illegal marijuana growth while extinguishing the fire.

Once obtaining a search warrant, police found several marijuana plants, 68 ounces of dried marijuana and multiple items of paraphernalia. Jose Luis Estrada, 21, and Frederick Gudino, 33, were taken into custody.

Police said it was reported from a witness that the fire started in the garage due to a firework from the neighborhood. The garage sustained extensive damage with smoke damage throughout the house.

The charges include cruelty to animals, manufacturing controlled substance marijuana, maintaining of drug premises, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were being held Friday (July 6) at the Benton County Jail on $15,000 bonds. They have hearings set for Aug. 13 in Benton County Circuit Court.