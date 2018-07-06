Clear

Zac Efron's dreadlocks stir online debate

Zac Efron's new hairstyle is raising some eyebrows after he posted a photo of himself sporting dreadlocks on social media.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:21 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Zac Efron's new hairstyle is raising some eyebrows.

"The Greatest Showman" star posted a photo of himself sporting dreadlocks on social media Thursday.

"Just for fun," the caption read.

While a few fans on Instagram offered praise like "Looking good" Efron's do also elicited a few "No no nos."

The "High School Musical" star was also accused of cultural appropriation given that dreadlocks are mostly worn by people of color.

"It's not about how his dreads look it's about cultural appropriation which doesn't fly even if it was "just for fun"... whatever that means," one person tweeted.

Some folks just seemed to not like the look on Efron.

But for others Efron can do no wrong.

"Zac got dreads and I'm freaking out," one fan tweeted. "You could pull off wearing anything tho."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries