Clear

Special needs teacher helps low-income kids learn during summer

Marcy Goma has turned her Glendale home into one big classroom, teaching neighborhood kids about music and language a...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Marcy Goma has turned her Glendale home into one big classroom, teaching neighborhood kids about music and language arts.

Scroll for more content...

"I think with music, they actually connect with me," said Goma. "I show them an instrument and they know they have to sit, they know they have to hold it right and they know they have to wait."

Six years ago, the special needs teacher from the Philippines created the Abaka Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides extra curricular activities for low income children.

Many of the activities focus on the Filipino culture and language and are offered to families free of charge.

"I thought if you learn how to play music, we can bring something new to the community," said Goma.

Jerry Markowski's son takes classes from Goma and has seen first hand what a difference she is making in our community.

"She's just a good teacher," said Markowski. "She does it from the heart and she wants these kids to be better in the future."

Markowski and his family reached out to CBS 5 to Pay It Forward to teacher Goma and give her $500, that will help pay for instruments and other supplies she uses in class.

A CBS 5 news crew followed along to surprise Goma during one of her classes.

"We want to show our appreciation to you," said Markowski. "Me (sic) and my wife, we nominated you for the Pay It Forward award, for the excellent teacher you are. Please accept this small gratitude from Channel 5."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries