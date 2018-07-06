Clear

UConn's Board of Trustees approves West Hartford campus sale

The University of Connecticut's Board of Trustees has moved to sell the school's old West Hartford campus to a Chines...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The University of Connecticut's Board of Trustees has moved to sell the school's old West Hartford campus to a Chinese tech company.

Scroll for more content...

A vote happened on Friday in which the board approved the sale for $5.2 million.

"We are very pleased that we were able to pull this together," said Scott Jordan, UConn's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The vote for the 58-acre property was unanimous.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced earlier this week that the Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. plans to move its global headquarters to the site.

It's a $238 million project being called "Chain Valley." The company plans to renovate five buildings on the property.

Malloy said the endeavor is expected to generate 330 jobs over the next five years.

Aside from board approval, the sale of the property also needs local approvals.

UConn moved its West Hartford campus's operations to Hartford last fall. It said it no longer needs the West Hartford property.

The Town of West Hartford had the opportunity to purchase the property first. However, the deal fell through.

"UConn's role in this transaction is to sell the property," Jordan said. "We have no contingencies on the sale for permitting, environmental, zoning or otherwise. Seven Stars Cloud will take that up with the town."

West Hartford issued a statement earlier this week that said working to develop the property was a priority.

"We did our part to maintain these buildings in usable condition for the next person and in that case, it was money well spent because it preserved the value of the buildings for Seven Stars Cloud," Jordan said.

UConn said there will be a period for public comment; however, if everything goes as planned, it anticipates closing on the property to happen in early fall.

The school said it will use the money from the sale for capital projects, including removing contaminants at the former site of the UConn-Stamford parking garage.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries