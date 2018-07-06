So many people called 911 to complain about fireworks Thursday, the system jammed

The Douglas County 911 center says some people calling 911 Thursday on their cell phones received a "fast busy" signal.

Scroll for more content...

Officials blame all the people calling to complain about fireworks.

On Thursday alone the center says it processed 434 fireworks-related calls.

During the same time in 2017, the center had 171 calls.

Officials say they think the issue was fixed within an hour. They say landline calls managed to get through.