Chris Brown arrested in Palm Beach for allegedly 'sucker punching' Tampa club photographer in 2017

Singer Chris Brown was arrested late Thursday night in South Florida on a felony battery warrant from the Tampa Polic...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Singer Chris Brown was arrested late Thursday night in South Florida on a felony battery warrant from the Tampa Police Department.

Brown, who had just finished performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, was arrested for allegedly "sucker punching" a photographer in Tampa in April 2017.

The photographer for AJA Channelside, 38-year-old Bennie L. Vines, told TMZ that he was taking photos at the after-party event Brown was paid to be at when Brown sucker punched him. The incident was captured on camera by a man who went to the club with some friends to get a glimpse of the singer.

According to jail records, Brown was booked into Palm Beach County jail at 11:00 p.m. The Sheriff's Office said he was released at 11:52 p.m. after providing a $2,000 bond.

The original arrest warrant was issued back in August of 2017, but since the charge was only a misdemeanor, police waited until Brown was back in the state to charge him.

The charges by the State's Attorney's Office claims Brown hit Vines with a closed fist in the face and then fled the club before Tampa Police arrived on scene.

Many questioned whether Brown was still going to perform at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

In a social media post just after his arrest, Brown said he planned to be at the show in Tampa. The MIDFLORIDA Amp later tweeted that the show was still going on as scheduled.

