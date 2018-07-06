Clear

Man taken into custody after domestic dispute in Milford

A man was taken into custody hours after police were trying to get in contact with him inside a condo following a dom...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man was taken into custody hours after police were trying to get in contact with him inside a condo following a domestic dispute.

The dispute happened in the area of 660 West Ave. on Friday morning, just after 4:30 a.m.

Police said a woman was found in the parking lot of the complex, calling for help. She had been assaulted and was found with cuts and bruises. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Since then, police had been trying to get in contact with the 48-year-old man she lives with, but he was refusing to leave. They are in a dating relationship.

The woman told police the man had long guns in the condo, so as a precaution, police evacuated neighbors who live in the area. They have since been allowed back into their homes.

Around 11 a.m., police said he was taken into custody.

Police said they've had no prior interactions with the suspect, saying the couple moved there only a month ago.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be charged later this afternoon.

