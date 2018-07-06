Clear

Alligator gets a prosthetic tail

You expect to find alligators in states like Florida, Louisiana and Alabama, but there's an alligator in Arizona with...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You expect to find alligators in states like Florida, Louisiana and Alabama, but there's an alligator in Arizona with a unique story.

Scroll for more content...

The alligator known as "Mr. Stubbs" came to the Phoenix Herpetological Society without a tail. He likely lost it to the bite of another gator. Losing a tail can be very tricky and dangerous for alligators. Without a tail, Mr. Stubbs could have drowned in his pond.

"When we first got him, if the water was too deep for him to touch the bottom, he would roll over onto his back and could not right himself," Russ Johnson, President of Phoenix Herpetological Society, said.

You hear of humans getting prosthetic legs after suffering from a disease or some type of trauma, but would you ever expect to see a prosthetic tail on an alligator?

Thanks to a team of researchers and doctors, Mr. Stubbs can move like a normal alligator now that he has a prosthetic tail. The tail took more than a year to develop.

Justin Georgi, Ph.D., an Assistant Professor of Anatomy in the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University, heard about Mr. Stubbs' journey and wanted to help the reptile.

He worked to determine the appropriate size tail for the alligator. Georgi and others then worked to create a tail that was the right size and weight in order to restore Mr. Stubbs' movement while he walks along with his balance in the water.

"After almost eight years, we need to 'unteach' him the dog paddle, so he can swim like a normal alligator," Johnson said.

Mr. Stubbs still lives at the Phoenix Herpetological Society.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries