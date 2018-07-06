Clear

Coast Guard rescues sick, distressed boater on Saginaw Bay

A rescue mission is underway after a sick boater sent a distress call to officials in Bay County.Bay County Ce...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:50 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A rescue mission is underway after a sick boater sent a distress call to officials in Bay County.

Scroll for more content...

Bay County Central Dispatch said they received a call Friday morning from a boater who was sick and in distress on the Saginaw Bay.

A Coast Guard official said the man launched from Standish on Thursday and was at anchor all night trying to ride out the storm. His cable line broke in the storm and he couldn't operate his sail.

The boater also said he was vomiting from sea sickness and couldn't get out of his cabin Friday morning.

Coast Guard officials said they located the boater about four miles out, off the end of Coggins Road in Bay County. A crew member is now on board and they're towing his boat back to Linwood Beach Marina.

They arrived back at the marina just after noon.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries