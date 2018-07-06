Clear

Docs: Son accused of beating father to death with punches, baseball bat in Phoenix

A 63-year-old man was beaten to death by several punches to his face and being struck on his head by a baseball bat b...

A 63-year-old man was beaten to death by several punches to his face and being struck on his head by a baseball bat by his son after an altercation in early June.

According to court documents, Rickie Hammon Jr., 42, was seen getting into an altercation with his father, Rickie Hammon Sr., 63, in and around their apartment near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road on June 2.

After the altercation, Hammon Jr. called his girlfriend saying his father was not breathing and he fled the apartment. Hammon Jr. also called his mother, telling her that he had gotten into a fight with his father and he would be going to jail.

Court documents said Hammon Jr.'s sister saw her father through the window lying on the sofa unresponsive with a bloody face after being called to the apartment for a check welfare on the altercation.

Shortly after, paramedics arrived and pronounced Hammon Sr. deceased.

Hammon Jr. was arrested by police in front of the apartment complex. Court documents said he told officers he had killed his father.

He was transported to the Phoenix Police Headquarters and was interviewed by investigators. During the interview, court documents said Hammon Jr. told investigators that he punched his father multiple times and hit him with a baseball bat, then fled the apartment leaving his father with life-threatening injuries.

Hammon Sr. had injuries consistent with being punched several times to his face and being struck on his head with a baseball bat.

Hammon Jr. is being charged with second-degree murder with bail set at $500,000. It is unclear if he has a lawyer at this time.

