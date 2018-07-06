Clear

$30,000 reward offered as police search for New Haven murder suspect

A sizable reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly murdered a woman in front of her two children.

Tramaine Marquese Poole, of New Haven, is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Tyekqua Nesbitt.

She was shot and killed inside her car on Wilmot Road on May 31. Police said she had been targeted by Poole.

Tyekqua Nesbitt's children, ages 6 and 11, were inside the car at the time, according to police.

On Thursday, New Haven police said States Attorney Pat Griffin asked for the governor to approve a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of Poole.

This brings the total reward to $30,000, as police initially were offering a $5,000 reward.

Police said this deadly shooting is connected to another shooting that happened on May 7 on Henry Street.

In that case, a 36-year-old woman said she had been shot by her husband, identified as Poole. The victim was also targeted in that case.

Poole will face assault charges for that shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316 or the U.S. Marshal's Department at 1-877-926-8332.

