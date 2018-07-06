A New York woman is jailed after she allegedly smashed out the window of a patrol cruiser and kicked a deputy in the face.
Scroll for more content...
The incident happened on Lake Lanier on July 4.
According to police, 23 year-old Marissa Marie Diana was being placed in the patrol vehicle and when she was inside, she smashed out the window with her feet. She then kicked a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy in the face.
She was charged with public drunkenness, felony obstruction and interference with government property. Her bond for the three charges is set at $11,530.
The severity of the deputies injuries are unknown at this time.
Related Content
- Intoxicated woman smashes out patrol car window, kicks deputy in face
- Las Vegas man smashes car window at gym to save dog
- Smashing Pumpkins explain member's absence
- Bricks rain down from the sky, smashing mom's parked car
- Bricks rain down from the sky, smashing mom's parked car
- 'Highly intoxicated' man arrested after slamming car into neighbor's house, driving home
- Hellish summer of hurricanes smashes FEMA
- How smashing gender stereotypes can benefit brands
- Breadfruit thrown through bus window, breaks woman's nose