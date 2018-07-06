Clear

Woman rides on a Harley to celebrate 100th birthday

A Madison County woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a thrill ride on a Harley with her nephew."I enjoy r...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:17 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Madison County woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a thrill ride on a Harley with her nephew.

Scroll for more content...

"I enjoy riding the motorcycle," says Robbie Carter. "I cannot believe I'm 100 years old, that's for sure, but I know it's my birthday!"

"Ready to ride," she declared, strapping on a helmet.

From her home, it's a short joy ride to the Wagon Wheel Restaurant to celebrate the long, happy life that's touched so many.

"Yeah, there's people standing everywhere, and I'd wave at them," she said. "I waved all the way here."

When she turned 96 four years ago, Carter found a roaring metaphor for living life to the fullest. The birthday tradition was born.

"And I said, 'Aunt Robbie, I'm nervous,'" nephew Brian Ramsey recalls. "She said, 'Why?' I said, 'What if I wreck and kill you.' She said, 'I'm 96 years old, what difference does it make, go!'"

Hard to believe her life spans 36,525 days. Daughter Ruth says her mother's set a great example for the entire family.

The town of Mars Hill proclaimed July 5 Robbie Carter Day.

"She is loving, known for her diligence in life as a caring, giving person," Ruth reads.

"Exagerrated!" Robbie responds, as her family erupts with laughter.

Faith and humility have gotten her this far down the road.

"You wave at 'em when we go in, OK?" Ramsey told his Aunt Robbie as they cruised toward the final destination.

"Looky here what I've got!" he said as a crowd cheered.

After this, she'll hang up the helmet until she turns 101 next year. Chances are, Robbie's already counting the days until she rides again.

"I'm a hundred you know," she told a guest.

"I know you're a hundred!" the woman replied.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries