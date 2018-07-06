A father and son were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Fleetville exit (202) around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A family from Canada was traveling on Interstate 81 northbound when their vehicle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer.
According to investigators, the big rig did not stop in time and hit the car which was stopped in traffic from an earlier crash.
It happened in Scott Township near the Susquehanna County line.
The Lackawanna County coroner says a 45-year-old father and his 10-year-old son were killed.
Officials say a mother and daughter in the car were taken to the hospital.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital. There is no word on that person's condition.
The crash closed both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 for five hours.
State police took photographs from above the wreck and took markings by a tractor-trailer involved.
Crews brought in heavy equipment to help clear the mangled metal off the highway.
The southbound lanes in that area moved slowly.
Related Content
- Father and son killed in car crash
- Father confessed to killing autistic son
- Victim's father reads son's poem
- Father reads poem of son killed in Florida school shooting
- Nashville father says he shot, killed son in self-defense
- Family still fights for closure 18 years after Father's Day crash kills son, paralyzes mother
- Father-son feud ends in highway shooting
- Father, son reunite after separated at border
- Father confesses to killing 5-year-old son who had autism, authorities say
- Sarah Palin's oldest son charged with beating up his father