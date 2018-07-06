Clear

Watch mother and daughter's emotional reunion

A Guatemalan mother and her 7-year-old daughter are reunited in Boston after being separated from each other for 55 days.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:23 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

A Brazilian mother and her 10-year-old son, who were separated as part of the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on illegal migration, were reunited on Thursday in Chicago.

Sirley Silveira Paixao arrived to Chicago to pick up her son after a judge ordered that the boy be released to her care, her attorney, Britt Miller, said.

The mother and son were all smiles as they walked up to a tangle of microphones to address reporters. Paixao leaned over and kissed her son on the cheek.

Through a translator, Paixao said in a press conference following the reunion that she was "extremely happy."

Paixao said she was looking forward to taking her son to Massachusetts, where she has been living with family friends, getting him enrolled in school and getting herself a job.

She said she wants to "just live a happy life," she said, "and just forget that all of this ever happened."

"It just feels like a burden is off my shoulders," Paixao added. "Because all that was missing was him. Without him my life was incomplete."

She said it was "extremely difficult" being separated from her son, and that she had trouble sleeping and eating.

Her son, Diego, said he felt "relieved." While in Chicago he said he played soccer and watched the World Cup.

But tonight? He's craving McDonalds, his mom said, laughing.

Asked by reporters if she had any advice for other migrant parents who are fighting to be reunited with their children, Paixao encouraged them to "look for an attorney" and "seek your rights."

"Because it is possible for them to be released," she said.

Paixao arrived in the United States and passed an initial screening determining that she had a credible fear of persecution in her native country and was in need of asylum, her attorneys said in a press conference earlier in the day. Still, she was taken into custody for allegedly making an illegal entry, and separated from her son.

Attorney Jesse Bless said Paixao pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for either attempting to enter the country unlawfully or entering the country unlawfully.

Paixao was released from custody days later, but did not receive accurate instructions on how to reunite with her son, the attorneys said. She eventually learned that her son was in Chicago from another Brazilian mother, Piaxao said.

The attorneys, Bless and Miller, filed a complaint on July 2 seeking the release of her son into her care, and the judge granted her request on Thursday, the attorneys said.

"It is our hope that today's ruling offers comfort and inspiration to other parents and children who likewise have been separated as they pursue a better life in this country," Bless and Miller said in a joint statement.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries