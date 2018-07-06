Truck containing equipment for Special Olympics softball stolen

A truck containing the equipment of a Special Olympics softball team has been stolen in Rogers County.
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding the truck for the Rogers County Wildcat team.
The truck was stolen from a neighborhood near Justus Tiawah School's south campus between Claremore and Inola at around noon on Tuesday.
The truck, a 1999 Ford 1-150 extended cab with a white camper shell, looks similar to the truck shown in the photo above. It has a Special Olympics tag on the front bumper and other decal and signs for the softball team.
The tag number is EOQ541.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
