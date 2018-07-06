Newlywed couple narrowly misses being seriously hurt by falling tree branch

A newlywed couple escaped with their lives Saturday after near-disaster at their wedding in Fredonia.

Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka had just become man and wife when they sat at a picnic table to be interviewed for their wedding video.

Moments into the conversation, they heard a loud crack.

When they looked up, they saw a large tree branch falling toward them.

The couple managed to dive out of the way, picking up only minor scrapes.

"You always see stuff like this on Youtube videos but never in real life and when we saw it, we were all just shaken up," said Freddy Hernandez, the wedding photographer.

Amazingly, the Kopeschkas opted to finish the interview in the same spot, even with the tree down.

Hernandez says Cheyenne said right after it happened, 'Our love is forever going to be stronger than that tree.'

"We've never seen anything like this," he said. "Just happy they walked out. We had an amazing rest of the day. They didn't let this ruin their day."

Hernandez says the tree split a different picnic table in half, so the couple could've been seriously hurt or worse.