Clear

Newlywed couple narrowly misses being seriously hurt by falling tree branch

A newlywed couple escaped with their lives Saturday after near-disaster at their wedding in Fredonia.Cheyenne ...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A newlywed couple escaped with their lives Saturday after near-disaster at their wedding in Fredonia.

Scroll for more content...

Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka had just become man and wife when they sat at a picnic table to be interviewed for their wedding video.

Moments into the conversation, they heard a loud crack.

When they looked up, they saw a large tree branch falling toward them.

The couple managed to dive out of the way, picking up only minor scrapes.

"You always see stuff like this on Youtube videos but never in real life and when we saw it, we were all just shaken up," said Freddy Hernandez, the wedding photographer.

Amazingly, the Kopeschkas opted to finish the interview in the same spot, even with the tree down.

Hernandez says Cheyenne said right after it happened, 'Our love is forever going to be stronger than that tree.'

"We've never seen anything like this," he said. "Just happy they walked out. We had an amazing rest of the day. They didn't let this ruin their day."

Hernandez says the tree split a different picnic table in half, so the couple could've been seriously hurt or worse.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries