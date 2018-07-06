Clear

Former Sunday school teacher charged with sexually assaulting children for years

A former North Carolina Sunday school teacher is being held on a $1 million bond after charges he molested multiple c...

A former North Carolina Sunday school teacher is being held on a $1 million bond after charges he molested multiple children in the Johnston County church where he served as a Sunday school teacher.

Jonathan Young, 34, of Benson, faces 13 charges including six charges of first-degree rape of a child, three charges of statutory rape, two charges of first-degree sexual offense and two charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Young was a Sunday school teacher at the Firstborn Baptist Church where at least some of the incidents happened.

Officials say, some of the cases date back as far as 15 years ago. The youngest victim was just 7-years-old at the time.

Allegations were first investigated in 2014 but investigators were unable to find enough evidence to bring charges. Recently, authorities say, multiple victims came forward.

