Massive tree comes crashing down on home after July 4 storms

One of the oldest and biggest trees in Tampa came crashing down after storms rolled through the Bay area on July 4.

The tree is so massive, it has five trunks and is likely hundreds of years old.

"It was so huge, it looked like a spider tree because the way the limbs went off in all directions," said neighbor Mary Coram.

Coram says heavy rain had just fallen in the Seminole Heights neighborhood when she heard a loud crash just after 5:00 p.m.

"It was just like a loud thud, and then the lights went out and I was like, 'this is not good,'" said Coram

Homeowner Frank Roder was out to dinner at the time and came home to the mess.

"It was everywhere; this side of the house, that side of the house. It was on my garage, my chimney and my car," said Roder.

A gaping hole is left in the yard where the five trunks of the tree split apart. Some of the branches fell on power lines, knocking out power in the neighborhood for hours. Most of the damage is on Roder's property.

9th St. near Louisiana Ave. will be closed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood until at least Friday, while city crews work to clean up the huge trunks that are blocking the road.