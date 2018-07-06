Clear

Massive tree comes crashing down on home after July 4 storms

One of the oldest and biggest trees in Tampa came crashing down after storms rolled through the Bay area on July 4....

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One of the oldest and biggest trees in Tampa came crashing down after storms rolled through the Bay area on July 4.

Scroll for more content...

The tree is so massive, it has five trunks and is likely hundreds of years old.

"It was so huge, it looked like a spider tree because the way the limbs went off in all directions," said neighbor Mary Coram.

Coram says heavy rain had just fallen in the Seminole Heights neighborhood when she heard a loud crash just after 5:00 p.m.

"It was just like a loud thud, and then the lights went out and I was like, 'this is not good,'" said Coram

Homeowner Frank Roder was out to dinner at the time and came home to the mess.

"It was everywhere; this side of the house, that side of the house. It was on my garage, my chimney and my car," said Roder.

A gaping hole is left in the yard where the five trunks of the tree split apart. Some of the branches fell on power lines, knocking out power in the neighborhood for hours. Most of the damage is on Roder's property.

9th St. near Louisiana Ave. will be closed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood until at least Friday, while city crews work to clean up the huge trunks that are blocking the road.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries