Clear

Atty: Chaotic crisis around family reunification

Attorney Sophia Gregg, representing five detained families, tells CNN's Jim Sciutto that the government never had a plan in place to reunite families after separating them.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:13 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar now estimates that under 3,000 kids who may have been separated from their parents are in government custody -- a figure far higher than his department released just nine days ago.

HHS had previously reported that it had 2,047 children from separated families in its care.

During a call with reporters, Azar said "a review and comprehensive audit of multiple data sets" undertaken by HHS and the Department of Homeland Security "has identified under 3,000 children in total, including approximately 100 children under the age of 5," who he said are in the care of Office of Refugee Resettlement-funded grantees. The HHS secretary said that number refers to children "who may have been separated from their purported parents who were taken into DHS custody for having crossed illegally or for other reasons like concerns for the safety of the child."

President Donald Trump reversed course last month and signed an executive order intended to keep families together, but the administration is still facing scrutiny and questions over the families separated as a result of its widely-criticized "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.

The administration is now grappling with a series of court-imposed deadlines after a judge ordered the US government to halt most family separations at the border and the reunification of separated families.

DNA testing is being used as part of the effort to reunite children who were separated from their parents, a federal official with knowledge of the reunifications previously told CNN.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries