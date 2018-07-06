Clear

Prosecutor weighing death penalty in Boise attack

Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts says a decision whether to seek the death penalty for a man charged in a mass stab...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts says a decision whether to seek the death penalty for a man charged in a mass stabbing in Boise last weekend will be made as soon as all evidence is reviewed.

Scroll for more content...

On Monday, July 2, the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Timmy Kinner with one count of first degree murder and eight counts of aggravated battery -- in addition to a sentencing enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon -- in commission of a felony, in connection with the stabbing attack against nine people in a northwest Boise apartment complex on Saturday, June 30. A three-year-old girl died as a result of the attack.

Kinner is being held without bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 16, at 8:30 a.m. at the Ada County Courthouse.

In response to media inquiries regarding the death penalty, Bennetts stated,

"First-degree murder is an offense under Idaho law that is eligible for the death penalty. My office is working diligently to review all of the evidence in this case. The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is working very hard to conduct a thorough investigation, compile all of the police reports and provide the completed investigation to my office.

"The decision of whether to seek the death penalty cannot be made until all of the facts, circumstances and statutory factors are considered and weighed pursuant to Idaho law. A decision regarding the death penalty will be made as soon as law enforcement completes the investigation, we have an opportunity to review all of the evidence and we consult with the victims and their families."

Bennetts added, "On behalf of my office, our thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families as well as with the first responders and with our entire community impacted by the events of Saturday evening."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries