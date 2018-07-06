Waterspout makes landfall on Florida beach

A waterspout formed off the coast Thursday morning and came ashore near the Juno Beach pier, according to Ruth Cecilia Moguillansky.

She shared the video with WPTV which she received from her niece.

Once a waterspout hits land it is classified as a tornado.

Several people also took photos of the funnel cloud.

Waterspouts should not be taken lightly. Some can cause significant damages and injuries to people, according to the National Weather Service.

If you see one, the National Weather Service says move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement and never get close enough to investigate.