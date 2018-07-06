Police: Man pulls gun on deputies, gets fatally shot

A man is dead after pulling a gun on sheriff's deputies before being fatally shot.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night on Bonnie Ridge Drive in Spalding County, just west of Griffin.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office says the man in a dispute with his mother and she called police. When they arrived at the home the man went inside, grabbed a shotgun and fired a shot at a deputy.

The deputy then fatally shot the man.

"We try to avoid these things but when suspects fire rounds at officers it goes from a crisis intervention to deputies having to protect themselves. They had no choice," said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix.

His identity has not been released.

The GBI is investigating the case.