Clear

Woman finds nearly 50 brown recluse spiders in her bedroom

A Brentwood woman is recovering after a brown recluse spider bit her several times.Angela Wright said she woke...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:11 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 2:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Brentwood woman is recovering after a brown recluse spider bit her several times.

Scroll for more content...

Angela Wright said she woke up with arm pain and noticed a couple bumps on her chest and arm, but didn't think much of it.

She went to the doctor's office and was sent home with medication. Wright was rushed to the emergency room a couple days later after she described feeling like she was hallucinating.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't move and I could barely swallow," said Wright. "They said I was forming bubbles in my lungs, which could have caused pneumonia, and they said if I would have waited a few more hours or maybe until the next morning if I would have made it, I would have had a stroke."

She notified management at her "Views of Brentwood" apartment complex, which sprayed her unit. Wright said the dangerous spiders came back.

"We were finding brown recluses left and right, in our bed, in the ceiling, in the iron, in her shoe," said Wright.

She is in the process of moving out of her apartment and asked the complex to break her lease.

"They said the only thing they can do is give me a 60-day notice and I will have to fulfill that," said Wright.

Wright said the 60-day notice would require her to pay $2,200.

"This isn't my problem. I came here thinking this was a nice place to live," Wright said.

Attorney John Augusta with EastSide Legal said when it comes to renters' rights, it's situational.

He said a renter has to prove the apartment is uninhabitable, meaning it's no longer a safe place to live. Those situations can sometimes involve black mold, infestations and plumbing issues.

"If he fails to correct the infestation, if she's given him 14 days notification and he still hasn't done anything, then she needs to file an action in general sessions court," Augusta said.

Augusta said the biggest mistake renters make is refusing to pay rent when there is an issue, which puts the control back in the landlord's hands.

"People always believe or think, the landlord's not fixing the plumbing, I can stop paying the rent. Landlord's not fixing the air, I can stop paying the rent," Augusta said.

The key, Augusta said, is carefully reading your lease before you sign it to make sure you know the terms.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries