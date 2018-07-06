Clear

PD: Toddler wandered into neighbor's pool, later dies

A toddler wandered away from home into a neighbor's backyard pool where he drowned Wednesday morning in the west Las ...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:11 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 2:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A toddler wandered away from home into a neighbor's backyard pool where he drowned Wednesday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Scroll for more content...

Las Vegas Metro police responded to an emergency call involving a child drowning shortly after 11 a.m. Police said a 3-year-old boy was found in a pool on the 5300 block of Supai Drive, near Flamingo and Lindell roads. The boy was unresponsive and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he later died.

"They are fast, they do get away from you and it doesn't take much," neighbor Steve Gertz said.

"I feel bad," another neighbor said. "If you have a kid, two or three years old, you should watch them. Don't let them play or go swimming by themselves."

Investigators are still piecing together exactly how this happened. Police said a family member was watching the boy. But at some point, the boy wandered away. Then realizing he was missing, the family member started knocking on doors, eventually finding him in a neighbor's pool.

"It seems to be reoccurring," Metro Lt. Frank Fama said. "So it's very important that that message is put out that people need to be more aware of their children around pools."

Gertz works on pools and he said this hits close to home because he has a young granddaughter. So he takes extra steps to make sure she is safe.

"I do take precautions because I have a swimming pool in my backyard and a fenced in area," he said.

Police said their message bears repeating: never take your eyes off your kids.

"A few moments can go by and the next thing, it's minutes," Lt. Fama said. "Children are very interested in what's going outside of what they know, they tend to wander off that's why it's very important. I can't stress enough, children need to be attended to at all times."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries