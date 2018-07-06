Clear

2 young sisters found dead outside their home

Two young sisters have been found dead in a rural Clay County area.Authorities were called about noon Wednesda...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 2:11 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 2:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two young sisters have been found dead in a rural Clay County area.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities were called about noon Wednesday to a home near the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and Cameron Road just east of Kearney.

Clay County sheriff's Capt. Will Akin said the girls were found outside their home by their mother and were not breathing. Both girls were under 5 years old. The mother ran to a neighbor's house and the neighbor called 911. When paramedics arrived, the children passed away.

Akin said foul play is not suspected and neither water nor firearms appear to have been involved, but the deaths are under investigation.

"We are going to treat this investigation with the utmost priority to try to get those answers, not only for everyone who is watching right now but also for the family. They need closure as well," Akin said.

Authorities are waiting for a medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Both neighbors and investigators say the incident is a tragic situation.

"I can only imagine what it is like for any parent to lose two children, let alone one, is nothing more than tragic," Akin said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries