2 young sisters found dead outside their home

Two young sisters have been found dead in a rural Clay County area.

Authorities were called about noon Wednesday to a home near the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and Cameron Road just east of Kearney.

Clay County sheriff's Capt. Will Akin said the girls were found outside their home by their mother and were not breathing. Both girls were under 5 years old. The mother ran to a neighbor's house and the neighbor called 911. When paramedics arrived, the children passed away.

Akin said foul play is not suspected and neither water nor firearms appear to have been involved, but the deaths are under investigation.

"We are going to treat this investigation with the utmost priority to try to get those answers, not only for everyone who is watching right now but also for the family. They need closure as well," Akin said.

Authorities are waiting for a medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Both neighbors and investigators say the incident is a tragic situation.

"I can only imagine what it is like for any parent to lose two children, let alone one, is nothing more than tragic," Akin said.