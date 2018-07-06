Clear

100 cats rescued, in need of homes

A total of 100 cats were rescued from a cramped camper in Rutherford County.The Pet Adoption and Welfare Servi...

A total of 100 cats were rescued from a cramped camper in Rutherford County.

The Pet Adoption and Welfare Service of Rutherford County (PAWS) took them in PAWS in after the rescue Tuesday.

Before the rescue they had about 130 animals in the shelter, but now it's up to almost 230. They said they don't have the staff, space, or money to take care of all the animals for long.

"We've pulled every available cage we have and, unfortunately, we have some that are in temporary crates just to make sure they have something to be in. Although it's not ideal, it's much better than the situation they came from," said a PAWS official.

Conditions inside the camper were so bad, firefighters used oxygen tanks to breath while they were inside.

About 75 of the cats are available as barn cats, the rest will be available to adopt as pets.

They urged anyone who may be in need of a barn cat, or a mouser outdoor cat to consider taking some of the seized cats.

