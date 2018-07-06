Clear

Officers clean vulgar graffiti off church sign

Posted By: CNN Wire

Vulgar graffiti on Incline Missional Community's brand new sign Tuesday morning didn't last long, thanks to the efforts of a good neighbor and two Cincinnati police officers.

According to the Rev. Daniel Hughes, a neighbor spotted two men painting expletives and "male genitalia" on the church's sign around 2:30 a.m. and called police.

When officers arrived, they searched the church for suspects and, finding none, began the search for something else: Soap and water to get the graffiti off the sign.

"It's a fantastic job they did," Sgt. Dan Downing said. "There's nothing in their job descriptions that says they have to find cleaning supplies and clean off the graffiti."

Downing said he hopes the incident will stand as an example of law enforcement forming partnerships with and demonstrating care for their communities.

Hughes said he felt the officers' actions were both a blessing and a lesson for his congregation, and he hoped they would allow the church to thank them.

"In light of all the things going on, it's just like, we would like to show our gratitude to them," he said. "We would love for them to come and let our congregation just love on them for that."

