Las Vegas women feeling effects of OB/GYN shortage

According to a new report by Doximity, Las Vegas has the greatest shortage of OB/GYNs in the entire country.We...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 1:01 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 1:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

According to a new report by Doximity, Las Vegas has the greatest shortage of OB/GYNs in the entire country.

We've been at risk of a major shortage for quite some time and now we're feeling the affects.

Felicia Flowers can't wait much longer. She needs to see an OB/GYN as soon as possible. She says that every doctor she calls is booked up until at least August.

Flowers also says that she needs a good doctor.

"I always say one of the three things that's very important is a good hairdresser, a good mechanic, and definitely a good OB/GYN."

Dr. John Martin says there's a few main reasons.

Las Vegas has the highest percentage of OB/GYNs over the age of 55 and the lowest percentage under the age of 40.

OB/GYNs also work harder and longer hours here, delivering more babies due to our demographic.

Dr. Martin also says it's hard to sell Las Vegas to people.

"I think people think of Las Vegas as not the community that we see as residents who live here," said Dr. Martin. "They look at it as the place they come and party on the weekends and don't want to practice there and have their home there."

Dr. Martin asks the community to be patient as we combat the shortage of OB/GYNs.

"You may have to see a Physician Assistant or a Nurse Practitioner to get into a practice but you will usually transition over to the physician," he said. "Understand that the model is a little different here. You don't see the doctor necessarily every time where they can spend 30-45 minutes with you."

Dr. Martin hopes new doctors will consider Las Vegas.

"If you come here, there will be work for you."

In the meantime, Flowers says that she does not want to drive all the way to California to get a checkup.

