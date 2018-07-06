Clear

Utah family harassed over camping spot gets truck makeover from 'Diesel Brothers'

Pulling off a dirt road in the distance, Jose Caballero's truck was unrecognizable even to him Tuesday afternoon....

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pulling off a dirt road in the distance, Jose Caballero's truck was unrecognizable even to him Tuesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

"It's that one," he asked, perplexed. "Are you sure?"

Star of Discovery Channel's "Diesel Brothers," Dave Sparks, better known as "Heavy D," took on the project after seeing a YouTube video that showed the Caballero family apparently being harassed after their truck broke down in a camping spot.

"It just really struck a nerve with me," Sparks said. "And as it turns out, when I started talking to my guys at the shop, my partners in the business, it struck a nerve with them as well."

After sharing his intentions to fix up Caballero's truck in a Facebook video, Sparks said, people and businesses from around the world reached out to him to pitch in.

"It snowballed into this insanely big project," Sparks said. "We took that base truck, which had you know, good bones and we basically just spun it into something brand new."

Caballero's 2006 Ford F350 received several new components, including a new body. It is way beyond what he expected.

"I think it's too much," he said.

His son, Jose Jr., later elaborated.

He said his dad was hoping for 'a new tire, because it popped,' he said. "This is more than that."

The truck was only the beginning of the surprises the Diesel Brothers had in store Tuesday. Another quick ride up a dirt road, and Caballero and his family were shown a brand new camping trailer, off-road buggy, kayaks and a trailer to tow it all.

"I want to say thank you to everybody. Because a lot of people … they worked hard on that truck," Caballero said. "We got good people here in Utah."

Sparks, however, adds that the generosity came from well beyond Utah's borders.

"(It's) not only the Utah mentality, but the American mentality," Sparks said. "This is: help your neighbor. Be a good Samaritan when you can. And the experience that Jose had before, that's not America. What you're seeing now, this is America."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries