Clear

Dog reunited with family after being thrown from vehicle during crash

A dog that was thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Saginaw Township has been reunited with its family thanks to a...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A dog that was thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Saginaw Township has been reunited with its family thanks to a Good Samaritan.

Scroll for more content...

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Tittabawassee Road and Hospital Road.

Christine and Gary Clements said a woman ran a red light at the intersection and hit their pickup truck broadside. The couple were injured and treated at Covenant Hospital. The other driver was also injured and taken to the hospital, Christine said.

During the crash their dog, Sydney, was thrown from the vehicle.

"We're hit pretty hard. And once my husband got my door open, first thing I did was look in the back seat and she was gone," Christine said.

The one-year-old German shepherd was recently spayed and has an open wound and ace wrap bandage in place.

"She got thrown from the vehicle and was lost. And pretty scary stuff, we were pretty worried about her, she'd just had surgery," Christine said.

Sydney's dogsitter Michelle Merse was worried, too. She created a Facebook post asking the community for help locating the dog.

"Immediately people started responding. I was so grateful," she said.

A Good Samaritan, Debra Baumgartner, was jogging Wednesday morning when she found Sydney - right at the same intersection where the crash happened.

"I see this black thing coming out of the field. I called her name and she came up to me and got in my car. And I notified the people looking for her," Baumgartner said.

She called Michelle.

"I started jumping up and down. I gave the woman a hug and got Sydney into my car. Gave Christine a call and said I've got her," Merse said.

Michelle brought Sydney home for the reunion with her loving family.

"I just want to say thank you so much to Debra and her daughter for exerting that effort. You have no idea what this means. Thank you, thank you," Christine said.

Sydney has a couple injuries on her feet, but she's expected to make a full recovery.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries