Dog reunited with family after being thrown from vehicle during crash

A dog that was thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Saginaw Township has been reunited with its family thanks to a Good Samaritan.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Tittabawassee Road and Hospital Road.

Christine and Gary Clements said a woman ran a red light at the intersection and hit their pickup truck broadside. The couple were injured and treated at Covenant Hospital. The other driver was also injured and taken to the hospital, Christine said.

During the crash their dog, Sydney, was thrown from the vehicle.

"We're hit pretty hard. And once my husband got my door open, first thing I did was look in the back seat and she was gone," Christine said.

The one-year-old German shepherd was recently spayed and has an open wound and ace wrap bandage in place.

"She got thrown from the vehicle and was lost. And pretty scary stuff, we were pretty worried about her, she'd just had surgery," Christine said.

Sydney's dogsitter Michelle Merse was worried, too. She created a Facebook post asking the community for help locating the dog.

"Immediately people started responding. I was so grateful," she said.

A Good Samaritan, Debra Baumgartner, was jogging Wednesday morning when she found Sydney - right at the same intersection where the crash happened.

"I see this black thing coming out of the field. I called her name and she came up to me and got in my car. And I notified the people looking for her," Baumgartner said.

She called Michelle.

"I started jumping up and down. I gave the woman a hug and got Sydney into my car. Gave Christine a call and said I've got her," Merse said.

Michelle brought Sydney home for the reunion with her loving family.

"I just want to say thank you so much to Debra and her daughter for exerting that effort. You have no idea what this means. Thank you, thank you," Christine said.

Sydney has a couple injuries on her feet, but she's expected to make a full recovery.