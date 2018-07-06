Clear

Avenatti floats possible 2020 presidential run

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, floated the possibility on Twitter that he might run for president in 2020 if Trump seeks re-election and if Avenatti does not believe any other candidate would be able to successfully run against him.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 5:36 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 5:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, floated the possibility Wednesday that he might run for president in 2020.

Avenatti, a frequent and high-profile critic of President Donald Trump, suggested on Twitter that he would run if Trump seeks re-election and if Avenatti does not believe any other candidate would be able to successfully run against the President.

Avenatti followed up with another tweet saying, "To those that claim that only a traditional politician with 'experience' can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don't be surprised with the result."

Avenatti did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN about whether he has taken any steps toward making a run in 2020 or to lay the groundwork for a bid.

Later on Wednesday, Avenatti told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "The Lead" that he has "brains, heart and courage," which he described as "three things that this President lacks." He added, "I'm deeply disturbed at the direction this country is taking," citing family separations at the US border and the President's approach to US trade policy.

Avenatti has represented Daniels in a legal battle against Trump as well as the President's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Daniels has accused Trump and Cohen of defamation and has claimed that she had a consensual sexual encounter with Trump over a decade ago.

The White House has repeatedly denied that any such encounter took place.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries