'Melt ICE' statue base vandalized with pro-migrant phrases

The vacant base of the General Beauregard statue at the entrance to City Park has been vandalized again, this time with pro-migrant phrases.

The pedestal has been the target of vandals several times since the statue of the Confederate general was removed last year.

Overnight, vandals spray painted several phrases that appear to be critical of President Trump's current immigration policy and the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement department, which was created in 2003 and has been at the focal point of the controversy surrounding the separation of migrant families at the border.

"Melt ICE," reads one message.

Another seems to say that New Orleans is pro immigrant.

"Defend kids, not fascism," reads a message on another side of the pedestal.

Red paint has been splashed onto the statue base in the past, and other words and phrases have been spray painted on its sides.