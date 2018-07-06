Clear

'They just left them': Couple recovering from hit-and-run motorcycle crash

"You know that is the most devastating. You think, they just left them. Luckily, it was on a busier road. They would've bled to death," Barb Ryan said.

She explained good Samaritans who saw the accident and stopped to help her son RJ and his wife Courtney saved their lives Saturday night.

"I did talk to RJ on scene, so I knew he was alive," she said. "I didn't know what was going on because everything was so muffled and people were screaming and crying, but I knew he was alive."

Orange paint on Bristol Road marks the spot where Burton Police said their motorcycle was hit by a white Jeep. Police said the motorcycle stopped for the stop sign at Belsay Road. The white Jeep did not, hitting them from behind and continuing through the intersection.

RJ ended up losing his right leg and Courtney fractured hers in several places.

"Could've been worse. They are alive, they are well," Ryan said.

The two are able to start their road to recovery side by side at the hospital. They each have more surgery ahead of them and then physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

"There's been so much support. People would not believe how much that helps someone to heal," Ryan said. "They are very strong people. RJ has a very good attitude, which really helps. So they are progressing, you know, one day at a time. But they are doing better."

Ryan now is pleading for the driver who hit them to turn themselves in.

"It will be worse when they find them. So I certainly hope they - someone turns them in, gives the police some type of clues, anything," she said.

Again, Burton Police are looking for a white Jeep with front end damage. If you have any information you're urged to call them.

