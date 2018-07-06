Clear

Father arrested, accused of putting plastic bag over head of crying 1-year-old

Pinellas County deputies arrested a Dunedin man on Sunday after they say he placed a plastic bag over his infant son'...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pinellas County deputies arrested a Dunedin man on Sunday after they say he placed a plastic bag over his infant son's head.

Joshua Carlisle, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm as well as domestic battery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Carlisle got upset because his 1-year-old son was crying after falling on the ground. As the child continued to cry, Carlisle allegedly grabbed a plastic bag and placed it over the child's head because his son would not stop crying.

Deputies say he pushed his wife after she removed the plastic bag.

Carlisle was booked into the Pinellas County Jail where he is being held on a $12,500 bond.

ABC Action News is still working to find out the condition of the child.

