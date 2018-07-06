Clear

Stolen Pug reunited with owner

A 69-year-old man is thankful after he was reunited with his beloved pug "Guido" after he was stolen, along with his ...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 69-year-old man is thankful after he was reunited with his beloved pug "Guido" after he was stolen, along with his car from a Tampa shopping center more than a month ago.

Scroll for more content...

Donald Murray told ABC Action News' Sarina Fazan "your kindly diligence has saved my life but more importantly... the life of Guido" when he shared the happy news with Sarina.

Murray had been searching for "Guido" since May and was desperate to find his loyal buddy.

"He is my best friend. I fell in love with him the moment I saw him seven years ago. He has not left my side since," said Donald Murray.

Murray, a retired attorney, was on a part-time job, cleaning the parking lot of a commercial center at 15499 N. Dale Mabry Highway on May 29 when the unthinkable happened.

"Guido had a spur in his paw. So, I laid him down in my truck. I was only about 50 yards away. I have done that so many times," said Murray.

Murray noticed a white male with short hair and numerous tattoos. The man said hello and continued walking to where Murray's 1997 black Dodge Stratus was parked.

The man reportedly entered the unlocked Dodge and drove off with the truck with "Guido" still inside.

Murray is warning others that what happened to him could happen to you. He says "I made a dire mistake," by leaving the keys in the car.

The vehicle was recovered the next day, abandoned in St. Pete, but on Monday, June 2, "Guido" was still missing.

"Please, for anyone out there, who may know something, reunite me with Guido because both of us are going to die of a broken heart," says Murray. Murray describes "Guido" as a classic, all-black pug.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect and reunion of "Guido" with his owner.

Murray had a message for whoever took Guido, "please do the right thing, find your humanity," said Murray.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries