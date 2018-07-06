Clear

Unlicensed contractor guts single mom's kitchen, takes money and disappears

A Tampa homeowner is out nearly $60,000 after the contractor she hired disappeared after taking her money and gutting...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Tampa homeowner is out nearly $60,000 after the contractor she hired disappeared after taking her money and gutting her kitchen.

Scroll for more content...

Kaylen Mueller says she knew nothing of his past or the fact that he didn't have a license.

Mueller paid for a dream kitchen that included granite countertops and high-end cabinets. This single mom says she paid Eduardo DeFreitas $59,000 to remodel her kitchen and bath.

Mueller claims DeFreitas ran off after doing half of the work, leaving her with a gutted kitchen and bathroom.

We found out Hillsborough County deputies arrested DeFreitas four times in the last decade for grand theft, violation of probation and workers comp fraud.

We put this consumer in touch with the unlicensed contracting unit at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and they launched a criminal investigation.

Mueller showed us pictures DeFreitas showed her of the picture perfect kitchen and bath he contracted to build for her. Turns out, DeFreitas never had a contractor's license needed to do some of the work.

For now, this homeowner has had to piecemeal a few shelves and old furniture together to create a makeshift kitchen for her and her son.

Before hiring any contractor to work on your home, be sure to check their license and complaint record at www.myfloridalicense.com

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries