Clear

Neighbors say church brings in homeless crime

It's been nicknamed "The PB meth church," residents saying a church program that feeds the homeless is instead bring ...

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 10:06 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's been nicknamed "The PB meth church," residents saying a church program that feeds the homeless is instead bring drug use and crime into their neighborhood.

Scroll for more content...

The church says it's just trying to help and wants to work with the community to fix the issue. Though the church says they've done a lot of good, parents in the area say they won't even let their kids walk down the sidewalk on certain nights of the week.

Seamus McGover is a father of two and says a Wednesday night program at the church that feeds the homeless is bringing disgusting crime to the area.

"Syringes are somewhat common, open drug use, just the loitering, defication, urination, feces," McGovern said. And he's not alone.

Janice Bellinghiere left town to get away from the homeless issue. "The first thing you should know is that I'm spending the summer in Los Angeles to get away from the homeless," Bellinghiere said.

Bellinghiere lives behind the Pacific Beach United Methodist Church and says she's seen it all. "So I've had two bikes stolen from my backyard. They've slept in my backyard, they've used my outdoor shower, they've pooped and peed in my driveway."

Other neighbors took to social media, saying some of the drug users pass out with needles still in their arms.

"The thing that I would say to the people who are the most angry and the most frustrated is first of all, we hear you. We hear you, and we're really trying to work at this," said Pastor Bob Rhodes, lead pastor at Pacific Beach United Methodist Church.

Rhodes says the program not only helps the homeless, but also the working poor. A brochure at the church says the program offers benefits such as medical and dental clinics and veterans services.

"Our purpose in all of these is not just to hand out a free meal, but also to help people escape the circumstances." Rhodes says the church has been to community meetings and want to work with neighbors and city leaders.

"We don't want to have to choose between the housed community and the unhoused community, we want to serve all of this community, but it's a really difficult balance."

Many neighbors say the policy makes them feel like the balance isn't tilted in their favor. "If they didn't have a place to hang out there, there's a very good chance they wouldn't be on the block," McGovern said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Very nice weekend on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flags at Center City Apartments

Image

TH Rex beat Quincy

Image

Wait..a cold front? Kevin explains

Image

Keeping trees healthy

Image

The proposed food and beverage tax

Image

City council votes to approve ordinance change

Image

Hey Kevin!

Image

Your Duke bills will soon go down

Image

Lifeflight makes a stop at Ivy Tech

Image

Activities trailer at the parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries