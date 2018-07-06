Clear

Neighbor turns into detective after repeat thefts

Neighbor turns into detective after repeat thefts

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 10:06 AM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

n El Cerrito homeowner turned into a detective after thieves appeared to return to the same neighborhood over and over.

Surveillance video shot from Maurizio Rios' home on Dayton Street past 4 Sunday morning shows two men walking from his neighbor's garage with pricey fishing poles and other items, including jewelry. The neighbor believes the window was forced open.

In the video, the men left, and after about 20 minutes, they returned empty-handed. That told Rios they were dropping off the items somewhere.

Rios went to a nearby motel and tracked down video of the men inside. As for Rios' motivation?

"Neighbors not just my neighbors. They are my family too. It affects all of us. They need to be caught. We just want a safe neighborhood. Simple as that," said Rios.

A few days later on Monday morning, 4 vehicles were broken into in the same area. In the video, the thieves appear similar to the other men. Rios has turned all his video over to police.

